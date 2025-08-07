Fake as a weapon: Russia discredits prisoner exchanges by inventing "Ukraine's refusal"

Russian propaganda continues to attack the most sensitive topics – this time, the prisoner exchange process has become the epicenter of manipulation. Moscow, through its officials, spreads false information to undermine trust in Ukrainian state institutions and create the illusion of "sabotage." This is reported by UNN with reference to the CPD.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warns: the Kremlin has launched another information attack - this time targeting the topic of prisoner exchange.

Russian propagandists, in particular the head of the negotiating delegation in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, claim that the third stage of the exchange is allegedly delayed due to "Ukraine's refusal to take a thousand of its soldiers." Kyiv is also accused of "selectivity" in its approach to the lists.

These claims are not true. The Ukrainian side has repeatedly confirmed its clear position: the "all for all" principle remains unchanged, and it is Russia that is delaying the process – both militarily and informationally. - reports the CPD.

The Center emphasizes: the dissemination of fake statements and even fabricated appeals on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners, which mention "exclusion from the lists," is only part of the Kremlin's large-scale manipulative campaign. Its goal is to cause despair among the relatives of prisoners and the wider public, to create the impression that Ukraine is not fulfilling its obligations.

Fakes about prisoner exchanges are not a new phenomenon. But today, when the topic remains extremely painful for Ukrainian society, the Kremlin is trying to use it as an instrument of psychological pressure.

Russia continues its information campaign to discredit the prisoner exchange, spreading fake "appeals" on behalf of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Ukraine insists on an "all for all" exchange, while Russia is trying to avoid such a format.