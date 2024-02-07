Facebook and Instagram to label images created by artificial intelligence

Meta Platforms, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it will label images generated by other companies' AI. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the generated image will be reported using markers that will be embedded in the photo file.

Meta already labels any content created with its own artificial intelligence tools, and now this practice will be extended to other AI developers such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, Shutterstock, and Alphabet's.

As noted, image labeling is possible thanks to cooperation between large companies that have been coordinating the removal of inappropriate content for the past 10 years.

Recall

France, Germany, and Italy have opposed the EU's tough AI bill, fearing it could stifle innovation. They are seeking to find a balance that will promote competition and innovation before the deadline.

Artificial intelligence in journalism: ChatGPT will aggregate content from global Springer Media, including Politico, Bild, and Welt