Russia and the USA are preparing for a new round of negotiations on prisoner exchange

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 7798 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15525 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 11945 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12353 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 14860 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21746 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21730 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29329 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 69211 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 29205 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.2m/s
49%
742mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 38663 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 metersJuly 10, 06:16 AM • 27755 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - KelloggJuly 10, 07:25 AM • 18483 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 24107 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 21212 views
Publications
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 7798 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15525 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 22327 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 69211 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 74974 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 144601 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 273744 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 452776 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 281473 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 389898 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Russia and the USA are preparing for a new round of negotiations on prisoner exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced the swift agreement of a new round of negotiations with the USA. The dialogue on prisoner exchange continues, specialized structures are interacting, there is only a technical pause.

Russia and the USA are preparing for a new round of negotiations on prisoner exchange

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that the aggressor state and the United States will soon agree on a new round of negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Ryabkov also added that the dialogue between Russia and the United States on prisoner exchange continues. According to him, specialized structures of both countries interact with each other.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that there is no slowdown in processing the agenda of negotiations with the United States. There is only a technical pause.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the Kremlin seems to be abandoning the prospect of bilateral negotiations with the United States on arms control in order to obtain preemptive concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine.

Russia continues its tactics of ultimatums and diplomatic manipulations instead of real steps towards peace. The Kremlin demands that NATO stop expanding and reduce its contingent in Eastern Europe.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9