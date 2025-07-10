Russia and the USA are preparing for a new round of negotiations on prisoner exchange

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that the aggressor state and the United States will soon agree on a new round of negotiations, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Ryabkov also added that the dialogue between Russia and the United States on prisoner exchange continues. According to him, specialized structures of both countries interact with each other.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that there is no slowdown in processing the agenda of negotiations with the United States. There is only a technical pause.

Addition

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the Kremlin seems to be abandoning the prospect of bilateral negotiations with the United States on arms control in order to obtain preemptive concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine.

Russia continues its tactics of ultimatums and diplomatic manipulations instead of real steps towards peace. The Kremlin demands that NATO stop expanding and reduce its contingent in Eastern Europe.