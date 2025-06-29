F-16 pilot Ustymenko's death: President ordered to investigate all circumstances

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to ascertain all circumstances of the death of F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko, who destroyed seven aerial targets during a Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

Almost all night, an air raid alarm sounded in Ukraine – there were 477 drones in our sky, most of which were Russian-Iranian "Shaheds", and 60 missiles of various types. The "Russians" targeted everything that sustains life. There was also a hit on a residential building in Smila, a child was injured. Emergency services are working everywhere necessary - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President also reacted to the death of F-16 pilot Ustymenko.

Unfortunately, while repelling the attack, our F-16 pilot Maksym Ustymenko was killed. Today he destroyed seven aerial targets. My condolences to his family and comrades-in-arms. I ordered to ascertain all circumstances of his death. Ukrainian aviation heroically defends the sky. Thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy stated that Moscow will not stop as long as it has the ability to launch massive strikes.

This week alone, there were over 114 missiles, more than 1270 drones, and almost 1100 KABs. Putin has long decided that he will continue to fight despite the world's calls for peace. The war must be ended, pressure on the aggressor is needed, protection is needed. From ballistic missiles, rockets and drones, from terror. Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defense. That which best protects life. These are American systems that we are ready to buy. We count on the leadership, political will, and support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners. Thank you to everyone who helps - Zelenskyy wrote.

Trump suggested the possibility of transferring Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Supplement

The enemy attacked on the night of June 29 with 537 air assault weapons. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.