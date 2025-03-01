Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kyiv around 1 a.m. due to an attack by enemy drones. Klitschko reported on the air defense and urged residents to take shelter.
On the night of March 1, explosions were heard in Kyiv amid an enemy air attack involving drones. Air defense forces and equipment are being deployed in the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel , UNN reports.
Details
The explosion in the Kyiv area was heard around one in the morning.
The mayor spoke about the combat work of the defenders of the sky due to the enemy's attack and urged local residents to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.
Air defense forces are working in the capital. Stay in shelters!
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informing about the movement of the "Shahed", reported that enemy drones were spotted near Kyiv.
