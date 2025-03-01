Six injured, including a child: updated data on the massive shelling of Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Kharkiv with 8 drones, hitting civilian objects in three districts of the city. Six people were injured, including a child, and dozens of buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Russia launched at least 8 drones at Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, six civilians were injured, a child was wounded, dozens of buildings were damaged, and infrastructure and cars caught fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Sinegubov.
The Russian army launched at least 8 drones at the regional center. All of them targeted civilian infrastructure: Kyiv, Shevchenkivskyi, Novobavarskyi districts
The official also said that the enemy attack damaged a dozen houses, and fires broke out at several places where buildings and cars were hit.
“All our specialized services are eliminating the consequences,” added the head of the regional military administration.
According to updated data from the Regional Emergency Medical Center, one child was injured by glass
In addition, according to him, a private house in Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv is on fire as a result of an enemy strike.
“There was no information about the victims,” added Syniehubov.
More than 50 people are being evacuated from a medical facility that was hit by the Russian army. Rescuers eliminate the fire in the damaged building
According to the latest information as of 00:56, one of the Shahed UAVs' hits in the central part of the city damaged the windows of an apartment building, a car dealership and a hypermarket.
“As a result of enemy strikes on Kharkiv, five victims were provided with medical assistance on the spot, without hospitalization,” added Oleh Syniehubov at 01:13.
Russian Shahed UAVs attacked the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a medical facility and residential buildings. The hits were recorded in Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city.
