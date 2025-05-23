Explosions Rang Out in Odesa Amid Ballistic Missile Threat: Heavy Smoke Is Visible
Kyiv • UNN
According to monitoring channels, the enemy used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, targeting port infrastructure.
Explosions were heard in Odesa against the background of a ballistic threat, reports UNN with reference to local media.
"Heavy smoke after arrival. The target was port infrastructure. There may be casualties," said Dumskaya in the Telegram channel.
According to monitoring channels, the enemy used two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
The head of the Regional Military Administration called on residents not to leave shelters until the alarm is over.
Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons from the south.
There is currently no official information about damage or destruction.