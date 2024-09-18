Explosions heard in Kropyvnytskyi

Sounds of explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, according to Suspilne correspondents. An air raid alert is in effect in the region, UNN reports .

Details

Local residents are advised to stay in shelters, remain calm and not to post photos or videos of the possible consequences of the explosions on social media to avoid endangering themselves and others.

The situation continues to evolve, and official sources have not yet provided details on the nature of the explosions or possible damage.

Kharkiv under fire from the occupiers: explosions were heard in the city