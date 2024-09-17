Kharkiv under fire from the occupiers: explosions were heard in the city

There were explosions in Kharkiv, the city is under fire from the occupiers. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov and Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.



“Explosions in Kharkiv! Stay in shelters!”, - said the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov.



“Kharkiv is under fire from the occupiers. Be careful!” Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Russian army shells two districts of Kharkiv region in the evening and at night: there is a casualty and damage