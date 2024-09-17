ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115241 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117754 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191906 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150056 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150919 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142074 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195089 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112345 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184223 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104977 views

Russian army shells two districts of Kharkiv region in the evening and at night: there is a casualty and damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26104 views

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk and Izium districts of Kharkiv region. Two women were injured, private houses, a business and other facilities were damaged, and forest and grass were burning.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk and Izium districts in the evening of September 16 and tonight . As a result of the shelling of Kupyansk, a 63-year-old woman was injured and private houses were destroyed. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

  • September 17 06:30 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Senkove village. A private house was damaged.
  •  September 17 05:50 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. A private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.
  •  21:13 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk. Three private houses were destroyed as a result of the shelling. A 63-year-old woman was injured.
  •  17:15 Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhivska TG, Hubarivka village, outside, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 200 square meters.
  •  17:00 Podoly village. A 63-year-old man was injured as a result of enemy artillery shelling.
  •  16:50 Pavlivka village. A forest and an oil depot burned down and a private house was damaged as a result of enemy air shelling of the CAB.
  •  16:53 Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhiv TG, Bohodukhiv town. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 3 hectares. An enterprise, four private houses, an apartment building, a warehouse were damaged.
  •  15:55 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Verkhniy Saltiv village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 5 hectares.
  •  13:10 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. As a result of the shelling the forest litter on the area of 20 hectares is burning.
  •  12:00 м. Kupyansk. A 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of hostile shelling.
  •  11:30 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Losivka village. As a result of the shelling, the structural elements of the destroyed house and the grass on the area of 500 square meters were burning.
  •  09:07 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Nova Kozacha village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 300 square meters.
  •  08:25 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Hrushivka village, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1,5 hectares.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

