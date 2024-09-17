Russian army shells two districts of Kharkiv region in the evening and at night: there is a casualty and damage

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk and Izium districts in the evening of September 16 and tonight . As a result of the shelling of Kupyansk, a 63-year-old woman was injured and private houses were destroyed. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

September 17 06:30 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Senkove village. A private house was damaged.

September 17 05:50 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. A private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

21:13 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk. Three private houses were destroyed as a result of the shelling. A 63-year-old woman was injured.

17:15 Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhivska TG, Hubarivka village, outside, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 200 square meters.

17:00 Podoly village. A 63-year-old man was injured as a result of enemy artillery shelling.

16:50 Pavlivka village. A forest and an oil depot burned down and a private house was damaged as a result of enemy air shelling of the CAB.

16:53 Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhiv TG, Bohodukhiv town. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 3 hectares. An enterprise, four private houses, an apartment building, a warehouse were damaged.

15:55 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Verkhniy Saltiv village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 5 hectares.

13:10 Izium district, Borivska TG, Bohuslavka village. As a result of the shelling the forest litter on the area of 20 hectares is burning.

12:00 м. Kupyansk. A 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of hostile shelling.

11:30 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Losivka village. As a result of the shelling, the structural elements of the destroyed house and the grass on the area of 500 square meters were burning.

09:07 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Nova Kozacha village, open territory. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 300 square meters.

08:25 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Hrushivka village, outside. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1,5 hectares.

34 out of 51 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine at night, 12 were lost, two returned to Russia