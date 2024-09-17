34 out of 51 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine at night, 12 were lost, two returned to Russia

Out of 51 enemy attack drones detected in the skies over Ukraine at night, 34 were destroyed, 12 more were lost as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, and 2 returned to Russia, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

As indicated, on the night of September 17, 2024 (from 19.00 to 06.00), the Air Force radio engineering troops detected and escorted 51 strike UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Cape Chauda - Crimea.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 34 attack UAVs were shot down. In addition, as a result of active countermeasures by the electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces, twelve UAVs were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received). Two more enemy attack drones returned to Russia - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

The air defense system operated in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

Russian troops launch massive air strike on Sumy