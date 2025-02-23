Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

Late in the evening, on February 23, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Russians are trying to attack the capital with drones, air defense is working. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Details

On Sunday, February 23, at 22:47, the city authorities reported the operation of air defense.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the skies over Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the official alert is lifted. Follow these safety precautions - the post says.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian attack drones were flying toward Kyiv from the south and northeast.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the UAV movement and air defense operation in his Telegram channel.

“Air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs, which are entering the city center, among other things. Stay in shelters,” he urged.

As previously reported by the intelligence community, Russia launched more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs and 35 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.

