Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 11138 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 32303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 22284 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104553 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87866 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116384 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145396 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115065 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169042 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 85596 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 42522 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 68685 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101826 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 31600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 32633 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136480 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169058 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 11497 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130906 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132892 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161537 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141020 views
Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: Air defense destroys Russian drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98275 views

In the evening of February 23, movement of enemy UAVs and air defense operations were spotted in Kyiv. Drones are approaching the city center from the south and northeast.

Late in the evening, on February 23, explosions were heard in Kyiv. Russians are trying to attack the capital with drones, air defense is working. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Details

On Sunday, February 23, at 22:47, the city authorities reported the operation of air defense.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the skies over Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the official alert is lifted. Follow these safety precautions

- the post says.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian attack drones were flying toward Kyiv from the south and northeast.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the UAV movement and air defense operation in his Telegram channel.

“Air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs, which are entering the city center, among other things. Stay in shelters,” he urged.

Recall

The head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov answeredwhether to expect a new massive Russian attack before the anniversary of the invasion. As previously reported by the intelligence community, Russia launched more than 1,150 drones, 1,400 bombs and 35 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.

DIU Chief Reveals Pace of Russian Advance at the Front23.02.25, 14:52 • 19776 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising