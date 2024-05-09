Explosion occurs in Odesa - mayor

An explosion occurred in Odesa. This was reported by the mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city! Stay in shelters," Trukhanov said.

Previously

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in Odesa region.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents of the region to stay in shelters.

"Odesa region, I ask everyone to stay in shelters until the air raid is over! It is important!" - Kiper said.