Explosion occurs in Kryvyi Rih amid threat of enemy ballistic missile use
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, amid warnings of the threat of enemy ballistic missiles from Crimea.
The explosion occurred today in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region. Before that, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of enemy ballistic missiles, UNN reported .
Details
According to Suspilne, an explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih. Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned in Telegram about the threat of ballistic weapons from Crimea.
They also called on the city's residents to stay in shelters.
