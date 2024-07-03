Russian attack on Dnipro: 3 killed, 18 wounded, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were killed and 18 injured, including a 14-year-old girl, as a result of Russian missile and drone strikes on the Dnipro River, causing fires and destruction.
The enemy continues insidious attacks. He sent missiles and attack UAVs along the Dnipro River. Unfortunately, it did not go without consequences. Three people were killed. Preliminary, 18 people were injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl
According to him, there were several fires and destruction.
The information is being clarified.
