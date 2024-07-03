Russian attack on Dnipro: 3 killed, 18 wounded, including a child

Three people were killed and 18 injured, including a 14-year-old girl, as a result of a missile and drone attack by Russian troops on Dnipro, causing fires and destruction, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The enemy continues insidious attacks. He sent missiles and attack UAVs along the Dnipro River. Unfortunately, it did not go without consequences. Three people were killed. Preliminary, 18 people were injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were several fires and destruction.

The information is being clarified.

Russian attack on Dnipro: Filatov says there are dead