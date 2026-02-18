$43.260.09
Explosion at Kolomyia TCC, SBU investigating terrorist act

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

An explosion occurred at the Kolomyia District TCC at 01:15, classified by the SBU as a terrorist act. There were no casualties, and the building was damaged.

Explosion at Kolomyia TCC, SBU investigating terrorist act

An explosion occurred at night in the premises of the Kolomyia district territorial recruitment center (TCC) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) classifies the incident as a terrorist act. There are no casualties. This was reported to UNN journalists by the press service of the SSU in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Details

The SSU classifies the explosion in the premises of the Kolomyia district TCC as a terrorist act and has already opened a corresponding criminal proceeding. According to preliminary investigation data, the explosion occurred today at 01:15. As a result of the incident, there were no casualties, and the TCC building was damaged.

 - the report says.

According to preliminary information, the security service, together with the National Police, are conducting comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the terrorist act and the persons involved in it.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). Further details of the investigation will be provided additionally.

- the report emphasizes.

Details

The scandal with Danylo Kolesnyk over the beating of a TCC employee continued: police detained the ex-football player.

