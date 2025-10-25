Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles

Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings regarding the explosion at the railway station in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, which claimed the lives of a female border guard and two civilians. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under paragraphs 1, 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Premeditated murder), Article 348 (Assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman) and Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - reported the Zhytomyr region police.

Addition

Yesterday, October 24, as a result of a man blowing up people at the railway station in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, 4 people were killed and 10 injured. The preliminary qualification of the event was under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Grenade explosion at a railway station in Zhytomyr region: police clarify the number of victims

As reported, at the "Ovruch" railway station in Zhytomyr region, a Kharkiv resident detonated an explosive device during a document check, killing a female border guard and two civilians. The bomber himself died in an ambulance. Among the injured were two border guard employees.