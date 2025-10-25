Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings regarding the explosion at the Ovruch railway station, which claimed the lives of a female border guard and two civilians. The incident is preliminarily classified under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Criminal proceedings have been opened under paragraphs 1, 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Premeditated murder), Article 348 (Assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman) and Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Addition
Yesterday, October 24, as a result of a man blowing up people at the railway station in Ovruch, Zhytomyr region, 4 people were killed and 10 injured. The preliminary qualification of the event was under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, at the "Ovruch" railway station in Zhytomyr region, a Kharkiv resident detonated an explosive device during a document check, killing a female border guard and two civilians. The bomber himself died in an ambulance. Among the injured were two border guard employees.