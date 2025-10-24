Grenade explosion at a railway station in Zhytomyr region: police clarify the number of victims
Kyiv • UNN
10 people, including two border guards, were injured as a result of a grenade explosion at a railway station in Zhytomyr region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region.
Details
According to updated data as of 2:00 PM, 10 people were injured, including two border guards.
No other data is currently provided.
Recall
On Friday, October 24, it became known about an explosion in Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that in the city of Ovruch, during an arrest, a man detonated a grenade right in a train car.
When asked whether the perpetrator was on the wanted list, the police press service stated that "we cannot confirm or deny the information, because such information is currently unknown."
Later, it became known that 4 people died and 12 more were injured as a result of the explosion.