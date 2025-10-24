$41.900.14
Grenade explosion at a railway station in Zhytomyr region: police clarify the number of victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

As a result of a grenade explosion at a railway station in Zhytomyr region, 10 people were injured. Among them are two border guards.

Grenade explosion at a railway station in Zhytomyr region: police clarify the number of victims

10 people, including two border guards, were injured as a result of a grenade explosion at a railway station in Zhytomyr region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region.

Details

According to updated data as of 2:00 PM, 10 people were injured, including two border guards.

 - the police said.

No other data is currently provided. 

Recall

On Friday, October 24, it became known about an explosion in Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that in the city of Ovruch, during an arrest, a man detonated a grenade right in a train car.

When asked whether the perpetrator was on the wanted list, the police press service stated that "we cannot confirm or deny the information, because such information is currently unknown."

Later, it became known that 4 people died and 12 more were injured as a result of the explosion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast