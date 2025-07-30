Explosion at fireworks factory in Thailand kills 9 people

Thai police stated that the explosion occurred at a fireworks factory. The time was around 11:00 AM or 04:00 AM GMT; the location was Muang district, north of Bangkok.

At least nine people were killed and two were injured on Wednesday when a fireworks factory exploded in Suphan Buri province, in the Muang district of central Thailand.

Videos and photos from the scene showed destroyed wooden buildings in green rice fields.

It is also reported that the governor of the respective Thai province went to the scene along with other officials. Access to the area was restricted due to the risk of further explosions.

In a similar incident in the same area in January 2024, about 20 people died. In July 2023, according to officials, a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least 10 people and injured over 100.

