Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosion at fireworks factory in Thailand kills 9 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Suphan Buri province, Thailand, has killed at least nine people and injured two. The scene was cordoned off due to the risk of further explosions.

Explosion at fireworks factory in Thailand kills 9 people

Thai police stated that the explosion occurred at a fireworks factory. The time was around 11:00 AM or 04:00 AM GMT; the location was Muang district, north of Bangkok.

Reported by UNN with reference to Anadolu Ajansı.

Details

At least nine people were killed and two were injured on Wednesday when a fireworks factory exploded in Suphan Buri province, in the Muang district of central Thailand.

Videos and photos from the scene showed destroyed wooden buildings in green rice fields.

It is also reported that the governor of the respective Thai province went to the scene along with other officials. Access to the area was restricted due to the risk of further explosions.

Reference

In a similar incident in the same area in January 2024, about 20 people died. In July 2023, according to officials, a large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand killed at least 10 people and injured over 100.

Recall

Thailand declared a state of emergency in eight districts of two provinces due to a border conflict with Cambodia.

The Thai army accused Cambodian forces of violating the unconditional ceasefire

In Ternopil, on Vynnychenka Street, an explosion occurred in a multi-story building, killing two people. Preliminary, a F-1 combat grenade detonated in the apartment.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Cambodia
Thailand