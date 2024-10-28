Expert: Russian propaganda uses scandals with Ukrainian officials to undermine the West's trust in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The expert explained how russian propaganda uses corruption scandals to undermine the West's trust in Ukraine. Cases against officials have a negative impact on international aid and the image of the state.
Scandals involving Ukrainian officials undermine Ukraine's image in the international arena. In addition, they are used by the russians to undermine the confidence of Western partners in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by political expert Viktor Bobirenko in an exclusive commentary for UNN.
Several scandals have recently erupted in Ukraine involving violations by public officials. These include prosecutors who have been claiming disability. This even became the basis for the dismissal of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, and the president has already submitted a corresponding motion to the Verkhovna Rada.
In addition, it has become known that criminal proceedings have been under investigation for more than a year against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the NBU's legal department, for possible abuse of power and office, which led to serious consequences.
The case was initiated by Zyma's letter to the Deposit Guarantee Fund. In the document, Zyma, who is also the chief lawyer of the National Bank and the chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the Deposit Guarantee Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the National Bank of Ukraine.
It was about four lawsuits in which Concorde demanded to cancel fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it into temporary administration.
The DGF followed the recommendation it received on behalf of the regulator. The letter contained the digital signature of Oleksandr Zyma, who is also the chairman of the Deposit Guarantee Fund's Administrative Board, which appoints and dismisses its management.
In this way, Zyma may have called into question the independence of the Deposit Guarantee Fund's management, which now has a negative impact on cooperation with international financial institutions. It is possible that, for example, the IMF, due to its dissatisfaction with the situation, has begun to actively demand that Ukraine develop a procedure and hold an open competition for the position of the DGF Managing Director.
In addition, according to Concorde co-owner Olena Sosedka, Zima deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions.
Currently, Zyma's case has been transferred from the SBI to the Pechersk Police Department in Kyiv for investigation. Law enforcement officers told UNN that they plan to identify the victims and interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank. Also, after Zyma is served with a notice of suspicion, investigators will file a petition with the court to remove him from his duties as director of the NBU's legal department.
Political expert Viktor Bobirenko noted that such scandals involving officials not only do not add to the positive image of Ukraine, they are also used in the internal struggle of politics, and abroad they are used by russian propagandists in their work against Ukraine.
"Scandals of this kind have a very negative impact on Ukraine's image and the attitude of international partners towards us. They do not add to our friends. Moreover, these scandals are being fanned by the russians, saying, look who you are protecting, they are not worthy of your protection. This is being spread across Europe and America," Bobirenko said.
The expert points out that scandals with officials and criminal cases against them also affect international aid, which can be reduced or slowed down due to such situations.
"There is less help... And by the way, there is less help because of such things from ordinary people who used to donate money to us. Now this whole source has been covered up, because people have lost faith: who should we give to? We will give, and they will steal everything," Bobirenko added.
MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk believes that in addition to the fact that scandals with officials negatively affect Ukraine's image in the international arena, they also hurt the military, who are defending our country from russian invasion. According to him, it is very important that the leadership of state bodies respond to such situations immediately.