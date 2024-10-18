Expert: Development of production and entrepreneurship in hromadas also depends on availability of labor force

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Expert: Development of production and entrepreneurship in hromadas also depends on availability of labor force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196075 views

Economist Oleh Pendzin emphasized the importance of forming a backbone of business in communities to ensure budget revenues. He urged local authorities to raise the issue of economic reservation more actively to address the labor shortage.

Expert: Development of production and entrepreneurship in hromadas also depends on availability of labor force

Under martial law, it is important to form a backbone of business in each community that will provide revenues to the budgets of all levels. But everything rests on the shortage of labor. Addressing this issue is one of the key tasks for local authorities. This opinion was voiced by economic expert Oleg Pendzin in a commentary to UNN.

According to him, to this end, community authorities should more actively raise the issue of economic reservation for certain businesses located on their territories.

"Today, Ukraine has an extremely big problem, especially in the regions, especially in small towns, and that is the labor force. You need to understand that the work of any business rests on the lack of personnel. We are not even talking about qualified personnel, we are talking about any personnel. In my opinion, in this situation, the first and most important issue that local authorities can solve today is to raise the issue of economic booking and create conditions for each region to have some kind of business backbone that will provide at least local taxes. Because if nothing works, where can you accumulate funds to support business, to ensure the operation of public utilities, to make payments to state employees, which, among other things, fall on local budgets: doctors, teachers," said Oleg Pendzin.

New businesses, business grants, investments: how Kyiv region's communities support economic development14.10.24, 15:52 • 126206 views

The expert is convinced that it is the presence of a group of operating enterprises in the community that creates the preconditions for local authorities to implement various programs to support and develop entrepreneurial activity.

"Every regional budget and local community budget has funds allocated for entrepreneurship development. But the issue is not in the allocation of funds, the issue is in the filling of budgets. As a rule, all programs are related to business assistance - they are still unprotected items. That is, if there are budget funds available, they can be financed if the local council votes for them. If there is no money, you can vote as much as you want. And money is made from taxes, and taxes are generated by business, and business works only when there are workers. So everything is connected," the economist added.

Almost 600 new jobs were created in the Brovary community as part of investment projects during martial law.

"In 2022-2024, business entities implemented 76 investment projects in the hromada. Most of them are in the field of trade - 42. Another 10 projects have been completed in the field of industry, 14 in the field of transport and logistics, 7 in the social sphere and medicine, and 3 in the field of infrastructure development, energy and housing construction. These projects have attracted over UAH 446 million in investments. And just as importantly, almost 600 new jobs have been created in the current environment," Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko told UNN in a commentary.

He added that the number of registered unemployed in the Brovary community in 2024 decreased from 596 to 209 people compared to 2021.

Infrastructure support, help with finding a job - an economist explains how community authorities can facilitate the opening of new businesses16.10.24, 17:03 • 119732 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
Brovary
Kyiv
