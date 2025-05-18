Exit polls results have appeared following the results of the second round of presidential elections in Romania. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Thus, according to the Avangarde survey, the pro-Western candidate, the current mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, won, with 54.9% of voters voting for him. His opponent, anti-Ukrainian right-wing radical George Simion, was supported by 45.1% of Romanians.

The data of the CURS exit poll organizers are almost identical, according to which Dan won with a result of 54.1%, while Simion received 45.9%.

Let us add that, according to preliminary data, voter turnout in the second round of presidential elections in Romania was about 65%.

Let us remind you

According to the results of the vote count in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, George Simion (40.96%) and Nicusor Dan (20.99%) advanced to the second round.

Simion stated that Ukraine should compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.

