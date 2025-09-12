Ukraine and Poland have made significant progress in resolving sensitive issues of national memory. In particular, exhumation work will begin in the Polish village of Jureczkowa in September. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a press conference, UNN reports.

We also noted great progress in resolving sensitive issues of national memory, our historical past. We already have several completed exhumations in Ukraine, in Puzhnyky and Zboishcha. At the end of September, we expect the start of exhumation work in the village of Jureczkowa in Poland. We agreed to continue to promote constructive dialogue on this issue - Sybiha said.

Addition

In Lviv, the stage of the joint Ukrainian-Polish exhumation expedition on the territory of the former cemetery in the Zboishcha microdistrict has been completed. According to preliminary estimates, researchers found the remains of 40-50 people. The expedition included Ukrainian and Polish forensic experts, anthropologists, and historians.

Russia is doing everything to divide Ukrainians and Poles, using painful pages of the past. Some Polish politicians, consciously or unconsciously, play along with the aggressor in these efforts. Meanwhile, Moscow clearly demonstrates with the example of Bucha, Mariupol, and Izium what it will do in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine.