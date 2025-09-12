$41.310.10
02:30 PM • 11175 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 16728 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 24899 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 23305 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 21361 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31176 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19603 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17265 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40394 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40883 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Exhumation work in the Polish village of Jureczkowa will begin in September - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

Ukraine and Poland have made significant progress in resolving issues of national memory. Exhumation work in the Polish village of Jureczkowa will begin in September.

Exhumation work in the Polish village of Jureczkowa will begin in September - Sybiha

Ukraine and Poland have made significant progress in resolving sensitive issues of national memory. In particular, exhumation work will begin in the Polish village of Jureczkowa in September. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, during a press conference, UNN reports.

We also noted great progress in resolving sensitive issues of national memory, our historical past. We already have several completed exhumations in Ukraine, in Puzhnyky and Zboishcha. At the end of September, we expect the start of exhumation work in the village of Jureczkowa in Poland. We agreed to continue to promote constructive dialogue on this issue 

- Sybiha said.

Addition

In Lviv, the stage of the joint Ukrainian-Polish exhumation expedition on the territory of the former cemetery in the Zboishcha microdistrict has been completed. According to preliminary estimates, researchers found the remains of 40-50 people. The expedition included Ukrainian and Polish forensic experts, anthropologists, and historians.

Russia is doing everything to divide Ukrainians and Poles, using painful pages of the past. Some Polish politicians, consciously or unconsciously, play along with the aggressor in these efforts. Meanwhile, Moscow clearly demonstrates with the example of Bucha, Mariupol, and Izium what it will do in Poland if it is not stopped in Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Andriy Sybiha
Izium
Ukraine
Mariupol
Lviv
Poland