Exchange rates on July 30: National Bank slightly strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7886 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.78 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 48.22 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.26 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.95-41.50 UAH, the euro at 48.95-48.25 UAH, the zloty at 11.60-11.00 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.65-41.72 UAH, the euro at 48.45-48.69 UAH, the zloty at 11.35-11.47 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.81-41.84 UAH/USD and 48.28-48.30 UAH/EUR, respectively.

