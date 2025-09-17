Exchange rate on September 17: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 3512 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 40913 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 66640 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 37494 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 53083 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 74363 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 29364 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 55790 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37925 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17292 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.7m/s
69%
749mm
Popular news
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 17315 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 19578 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 3598 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 23696 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 12728 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 40861 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 66575 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 33837 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 74321 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 55762 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 18607 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 25136 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 55735 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 54187 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 58640 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Exchange rate on September 17: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1752/USD, strengthening it by 6 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 48.65/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.45/PLN.

Exchange rate on September 17: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1752/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.17/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.65/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.45/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-40.95, the euro at UAH 48.85-48.20, the zloty at UAH 11.72-11.07;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.20-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.65-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.33-11.45;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.20-41.23/USD and UAH 48.72-48.74/EUR, respectively.

        Salary increases for teachers and student scholarships, a check-up program: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Svyrydenko16.09.25, 21:20 • 2886 views

        Addition

        The Cabinet of Ministers plans to gradually increase teachers' salaries by 50% in 2026, which provides for the allocation of UAH 183.9 billion. In total, UAH 265.4 billion is provided for education in 2026, which is UAH 66.5 billion more than this year.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine