Exchange rate on September 17: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.1752/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.17/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.65/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.45/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-40.95, the euro at UAH 48.85-48.20, the zloty at UAH 11.72-11.07;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.20-41.25, the euro at UAH 48.65-48.85, the zloty at UAH 11.33-11.45;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.20-41.23/USD and UAH 48.72-48.74/EUR, respectively.

