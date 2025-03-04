Exchange rate on March 4: the hryvnia has devalued
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.5911 UAH/USD, which is 16 kopecks higher than the previous rate. The euro exchange rate is set at 43.54 UAH/EUR.
The National Bank of Ukraine has today set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.5911 UAH/USD, which has devalued the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, reports UNN citing data from the NBU.
Details
The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.59 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 43.54 UAH/EUR.
According to data from specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- The dollar can be bought for 41.90 UAH and sold for 41.30 UAH in banks. The euro can be bought for 43.80 UAH and sold for 43.10 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of 41.60-41.70 UAH, and the euro at 43.70-43.90 UAH.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.57-41.60 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.58-43.59 UAH/EUR for the euro.
