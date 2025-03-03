Average purchase amount in Ukraine reached UAH 330 in 2024 - NBU
Kyiv • UNN
In 2024, non-cash payments accounted for 94.6% of all card transactions in Ukraine. The average amount of one purchase was UAH 330, and the number of payment terminals increased by 10.5%.
In 2024, Ukrainians increasingly chose non-cash payments, and the average amount of one purchase in stores was UAH 330. This is reported by the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.
In 2024, the number of transactions using payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions amounted to 8 654.4 million, and their total amount was UAH 6 577.4 billion. Of these, 91.8% of the number and 90.1% of the amount of all card transactions were carried out in Ukraine
Most transactions with payment cards in Ukraine in 2024 were non-cash.
In total, more than 8 billion such transactions were carried out, worth more than UAH 4 trillion. Non-cash payments accounted for 64.5% of all transactions by value and 94.6% by number.
In 2024, most payment card transactions were made in stores, accounting for 73.4% by number and 46.8% by value (over 6 billion transactions worth almost UAH 2 billion). Card-to-card transfers accounted for 31.1% of the total amount of transactions (UAH 1.3 trillion), and their number was 8.2% of all non-cash transactions. Payments for goods and services on the Internet accounted for 13.6% by number and 14.7% by value, amounting to UAH 622 billion.
Last year, the amounts of transactions in Ukraine were as follows: for in-store purchases - UAH 330 (slightly more than in 2023, when it was UAH 325), for card-to-card transfers - UAH 1,958 (in 2023, it was UAH 1,972), and for online payments - UAH 561, which is UAH 71 more than in 2023, when the amount was UAH 490.
The number of payment terminals in retail and service networks increased by 10.5% compared to 2023, to 496.6 thousand, of which 97.5% were contactless. This also exceeds the level of 2021 by 16.4%, which indicates the full recovery of the terminal network after the losses of the first year of the full-scale invasion. In addition, the number of card-accepting points of sale and services increased by 12.8%, reaching 518.4 thousand as of early 2024. The number of ATMs remained stable at 15.7 thousand.
At the same time, the total number of payment cards issued by Ukrainian banks and financial institutions increased last year. As of January 01, 2025, it reached 132 million. This is a 15% increase compared to the results of 2023, in particular due to the issuance of payment cards under the state social support programs National Cashback, Winter eSupport, and eBook
In 2024, the number of payment cards with which transactions are regularly made also increased. Thus, the number of active cards increased by 13% to 58.8 million (44.5% of all cards). The growth of contactless cards continued: their number increased by 14% to 35 million in December, accounting for 60% of all active cards. Tokenized cards (NFC technology) are also gaining popularity: their number increased by 33% to 16.5 million, and now every fourth active card is a tokenized card. As a result, 95% of non-cash transactions in the retail network in 2024 were made using contactless or NFC technology.
