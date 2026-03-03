Exchange rate on March 3: NBU sharply strengthened hryvnia against euro

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 36435 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 47517 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 34738 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 34466 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 32806 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 17485 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 17761 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17061 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 38505 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 18002 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.1m/s
87%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the regionMarch 2, 08:08 PM • 10250 views
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass throughMarch 2, 09:04 PM • 9764 views
Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical styleVideoMarch 2, 10:30 PM • 12024 views
Zelenskyy: if someone withdraws from negotiations, Ukraine will act differently to stop the warMarch 2, 11:37 PM • 11985 views
The Iranian regime has been one of the main sources of international destabilization for many years - Sybiha12:48 AM • 7366 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 18754 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 36441 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 36337 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 43113 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 38508 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 10519 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 18225 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 22669 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 23190 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 80788 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot

Exchange rate on March 3: NBU sharply strengthened hryvnia against euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official dollar exchange rate for March 3 at 43.23 hryvnias. The euro exchange rate is 50.60 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.9386 hryvnias.

Exchange rate on March 3: NBU sharply strengthened hryvnia against euro

As of Tuesday, March 3, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.23 hryvnias per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was 43.10 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.60. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2343 UAH (+13 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.6014 UAH (-27 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.9386 UAH (-10 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.00-43.45 UAH, the euro at 50.55-51.11 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.32-43.35 UAH/dollar and 50.76-50.78 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      From March 2, 2026, banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias of 2003-2007 will be replaced with corresponding coins. The banknotes will be withdrawn from cash circulation and will accordingly cease to be means of payment. They will not be usable for cash payments.

      Bitcoin falls below $64K after US and Israeli strikes on Iran - Bloomberg28.02.26, 15:56 • 10716 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty