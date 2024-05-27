Exchange rate for May 27: official hryvnia exchange rate at record low

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.1130 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 19 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.11 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 43.49 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.40 and sold for UAH 39.95 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.87 and sold at UAH 43.20 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.40-40.53, and the euro at UAH 43.85-44.00.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.14-40.18 UAH/USD for the dollar and 43.52-43.55 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine plans to limit the number of monthly transfers from P2P cards to 30 and the total amount to UAH 100,000, but these restrictions will not affect 98% of Ukrainians, and the limits can be increased by providing the bank with income documents.