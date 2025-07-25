$41.770.01
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Ex-MP and his accomplices embezzled 21 million hryvnias under the guise of real estate sales - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

A former people's deputy and three accomplices have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 21 million.

Ex-MP and his accomplices embezzled 21 million hryvnias under the guise of real estate sales - Prosecutor General's Office

Four members of an organized criminal group, including a former people's deputy, have been notified of suspicion of illegal appropriation of over UAH 21 million from a capital enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General. 

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants, among whom is a former people's deputy of the VII–VIII convocations, promised to transfer ownership of part of the premises in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, received money, but transferred nothing. 

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, all actions were well planned in advance: the ex-deputy involved controlled firms and his people - lawyers, a jurist, and the director of the company.

As a result of the schemes, the entire building was transferred to a non-resident company in 2021, and the victim suffered losses of over UAH 21 million.

- stated in the OGP message.

During searches at the suspects' residences, law enforcement officers found phones with correspondence confirming agreements regarding the scheme of misappropriation of funds and alienation of real estate.

The prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General notified the organizer and his accomplices of suspicion of property seizure, legalization of proceeds, and official forgery. A motion is currently being prepared for the court regarding preventive measures, including detention.

The investigation under Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 5 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 366, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is ongoing. The investigation is being conducted by National Police investigators with the operational support of the DSR.

Recall 

Earlier, law enforcement officers reported a suspicion to the deputy head of the department of communal property of the Kyiv City State Administration, due to whose negligence premises in the center of the capital - on Tarasivska Street with an area of 327.2 m² - were privatized at an undervalued cost, which led to the budget's shortfall of UAH 2.7 million.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

