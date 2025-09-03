$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Everything is possible: Zelenskyy on whether a "Korean scenario" is possible for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Zelenskyy admits a "Korean scenario" for Ukraine, but taking into account differences in the scale of threats. Ukraine seeks to obtain reliable security guarantees, similar to South Korea's Patriot systems.

Everything is possible: Zelenskyy on whether a "Korean scenario" is possible for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits a "Korean scenario" for Ukraine, but with nuances. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Le Point, as reported by UNN.

You ask me if such a scenario could happen in Ukraine? I tell you that anything is possible. It should be noted that South Korea has a main ally: the US, which will not allow North Korea to take control of it. So everything is relative: South Koreans still face risks. Their economy is thriving, and they are protected by an alliance, but as long as North Korea remains as it is, as long as the nature of their leadership remains the same, South Korea will not be completely safe. And, believe me, they have numerous air defense systems that guarantee their security 

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that Ukraine is determined to obtain reliable security guarantees, such as the Patriot systems that South Korea has.

However, the comparison with South Korea has its limits: North Korea's population is just over 20 million, while Russia's population is over 140 million. The scale of these threats is incomparable. The threats from Russia are five, six, or even ten times greater. A complete repetition of the South Korean model would probably not suit Ukraine in terms of security. On the other hand, its economic model is a good example 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not exchange territories with the aggressor state of Russia. He emphasized that our state will not make such gifts to the enemy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

