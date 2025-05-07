"Everyone get out!": The conclave has officially begun in Rome, where cardinals will elect a new Pope

The conclave of cardinals of the Catholic Church has begun in Rome, with the aim of electing the Pope to replace Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21 this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

After taking the last oath, the master of ceremonies proclaimed "Extra omnes" ("Everyone out!"), after which everyone except the cardinal electors and a few others were forced to leave - reports NBC News.

Now the second clergyman, elected in the General Congregation, will deliver a second speech "on the election of the Pope", and voting will begin, after which everyone who does not participate in the elections will also leave.

From now on, cardinals cannot communicate with the outside world. They will not have access to radio, television, newspapers, telephones, faxes, the Internet or social networks.

Now the world will wait for the first smoke from the temporary chimney of the Sistine Chapel, which is expected in about an hour.

Addition

The College of Cardinals in the Vatican held the last meeting before the conclave. During the meeting, the Ring of the Fisherman and the lead seal of Pope Francis were annulled.