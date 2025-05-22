$41.440.05
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
02:58 PM • 3650 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
02:45 PM • 11865 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

01:44 PM • 33911 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
12:56 PM • 33663 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 37638 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
09:24 AM • 108564 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 69761 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 114759 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 186416 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 162788 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Every step is a contribution to Victory: a large-scale race in support of MHP Run4Victory soldiers will take place in Ternopil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The MHP Run4Victory charity race will be held in Ternopil on June 7 to raise funds for the 44th Artillery Brigade. Participants aim to provide the military with drones and necessary equipment.

Every step is a contribution to Victory: a large-scale race in support of MHP Run4Victory soldiers will take place in Ternopil

On Saturday, June 7, a large-scale MHP race will take place in Ternopil Run4Victory, reports UNN.

Details

The purpose of the event is to raise funds to support the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol. About 500 participants have already registered for the race, including servicemen of the brigade - Major Anatoliy Luzhansky and Junior Lieutenant Andriy Cherevaty. They have already started their training, in particular, they joined the open training - warm-up and 5 km race.

"I am responsible for the physical fitness of the brigade's personnel. In order to prepare for the race qualitatively, it is worth improving general endurance, that is, to constantly do training, at least three times a week, - says the head of physical training and sports of the 44th separate artillery brigade, Major Anatoliy Luzhansky. - At such an important moment for the country, sports unite people, and the main thing is that we run this race and there are no injuries."

Junior Lieutenant Andriy Cherevaty is also preparing for the race with his brother. The military joined the 44th Brigade in 2016 and until 2019 worked as the commander of the Hyacinth gun, and since 2017 also as the chief sergeant of the battery. He participated in hostilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

"With the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022, I was also the commander of the gun, but already on the M777 howitzer. This is a British-American towed howitzer with a 155-millimeter barrel. I worked in the Zaporizhzhia direction, as well as in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions," the military recalls.

During this time, from 2016 to the present, the methods of warfare have changed, says Cherevaty. The intensity of the fighting is now much greater, in particular, due to the drone war, there are many more fallen. After 2022, the war affected everyone and this united all Ukrainians.

Currently, Cherevaty works as a civil-military cooperation officer, where he deals, in particular, with issues of assistance to families of the dead and missing.

"This is assistance in documentary support, providing advice on their rights as family members of the deceased. Here you need to find an approach to everyone: listen, hug, understand. This is more work on support, both moral and psychological, and legal assistance as well. Civil-military cooperation is to build a bridge between civilians and the military, so that there is no gap between them," the junior lieutenant emphasizes.

The establishment of such a connection also takes place through sports. The military himself had previously actively participated in competitions, in particular, in weightlifting, hand-to-hand combat, and crossfit. Last year, he took part in a race for fallen soldiers, and he continues the running tradition in 2025.

"I think I will overcome the distance of 10 kilometers. Last year at the race organized by MHP in Ternopil, we also involved Major Luzhansky, we ran 5 kilometers for the deceased Hero. I wrote the name of the Hero who was my brother and he was in my calculation, I was his gun commander and he died during combat duty. I ran in his honor. I think these are very important things, such races, the result of which is to raise money for the same drone, or for an FPV for the brigade that is performing tasks in the area of hostilities," Cherevaty emphasizes.

Moreover, running is a good way to unload, it's like a psychological rest, the military adds. Therefore, he advises to join and see for yourself. By the way, everyone is welcome to test their strength and join the traditional warm-up and 5 km race from the Ternopil Runday club. You can prepare for the race by attending open training sessions.

"Every Saturday at 8:55 we gather and run 5 kilometers. This warm-up is part of this process to make it better to run. It's great to do it in a company, when you come and see that everyone is just as determined as you are, there's a fire in their eyes, you realize that you're not alone," says Andriy Borodiy, coordinator of Ternopil Runday.

Reference

The event in Ternopil continues the series of MHP Run4Victory races, which this year are held in Kyiv, Lutsk and Vinnytsia under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives." Charitable races in different cities of the country are initiated by MHP together with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

All funds raised are directed to support local military units in the city where the race takes place. In Ternopil, it is the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol. Defenders of this brigade are currently participating in battles in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy directions. The funds raised will help provide the unit with the necessary drones and equipment that save lives every day and bring victory closer.

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charities that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
M777 howitzer
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Lutsk
Zaporizhzhia
Sums
Kyiv
