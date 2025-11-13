Evening report from the General Staff: 157 battles per day, the enemy intensified assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.040.02
09:46 PM
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
06:55 PM
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Popular news
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announced
November 13, 12:51 PM
"We are looking for a balance between the front and the rear": Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of expanding mobilization
November 13, 02:07 PM
Five-meter bull shark recorded off Mallorca for the first time - Bild
November 13, 02:27 PM
"They imagine Isaia, then Kiton...": Matviy Bidnyi told what suits he wears
November 13, 03:07 PM
Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia: the government ordered an audit of the largest state-owned enterprises
06:39 PM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes
November 13, 10:59 AM
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?
November 13, 08:23 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrow
November 12, 02:08 PM
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
November 12, 08:00 PM
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films
November 12, 04:40 PM
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy
November 12, 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season
November 12, 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey
November 12, 06:57 AM
Evening report from the General Staff: 157 battles per day, the enemy intensified assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

On November 13, the Defense Forces repelled 157 combat engagements, recorded 30 airstrikes and over 2,600 kamikaze drones. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 47 attacks.

Evening report from the General Staff: 157 battles per day, the enemy intensified assaults in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on November 13, Ukrainian Defense Forces are repelling massive assaults along the entire front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. During the day, 157 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 30 air strikes and fired over 2,600 kamikaze drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The most intense battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops carried out 47 attacks in the areas of Sukhetske, Razine, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Udachne. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 62 occupiers, wounded another 54, and also eliminated eight drones and several pieces of enemy equipment.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka. The Defense Forces contained the enemy's pressure and repelled 13 enemy attacks.

Syrskyi on Deep Strike: since early November, Ukraine has hit 33 targets of the Russian aggressor13.11.25, 20:06 • 1590 views

Active battles are also ongoing in the Lyman, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions. In some areas, particularly near Vovchansk, Novoosinove, and Lyman, combat operations have not yet been completed.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted one futile offensive action in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

The General Staff notes that the Defense Forces continue to deplete the enemy's combat potential and disrupt its offensive plans.

Syrskyi revealed the main direction of the enemy's offensive and significant losses of the occupiers13.11.25, 19:42 • 2584 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine