As of 10:00 PM on November 13, Ukrainian Defense Forces are repelling massive assaults along the entire front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. During the day, 157 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 30 air strikes and fired over 2,600 kamikaze drones. This is reported by UNN.

The most intense battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops carried out 47 attacks in the areas of Sukhetske, Razine, Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and Udachne. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 62 occupiers, wounded another 54, and also eliminated eight drones and several pieces of enemy equipment.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 15 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka. The Defense Forces contained the enemy's pressure and repelled 13 enemy attacks.

Active battles are also ongoing in the Lyman, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions. In some areas, particularly near Vovchansk, Novoosinove, and Lyman, combat operations have not yet been completed.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted one futile offensive action in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

The General Staff notes that the Defense Forces continue to deplete the enemy's combat potential and disrupt its offensive plans.

