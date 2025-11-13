Syrskyi revealed the main direction of the enemy's offensive and significant losses of the occupiers

$42.040.02
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 10320 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
02:40 PM • 37843 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
02:39 PM • 25956 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 26705 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59646 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 37941 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39093 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37250 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33156 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine received €5.9 billion from the EU: part of the funds from the profits of frozen Russian assetsNovember 13, 09:34 AM • 10139 views
In Zakarpattia, officials carried out multi-million dollar schemes during the renovation of a shelter and a gym: details of the schemePhotoNovember 13, 09:47 AM • 5400 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 29215 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 48874 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM • 15786 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:40 PM • 37843 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 11:14 AM • 59647 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 49029 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 44498 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 101505 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 53566 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 53618 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 43553 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 81968 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 81574 views
Syrskyi revealed the main direction of the enemy's offensive and significant losses of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1712 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Pokrovsk direction remains the main one for the enemy's offensive, which is suffering significant losses in personnel and equipment. Ukrainian defenders are effectively operating in this direction, as well as in the Ocheretyne, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Pokrovsk direction remains the main one in the context of the enemy's offensive, and the enemy continues to suffer significant losses - both in manpower and equipment, UNN reports.

The Pokrovsk direction remains the main one in the context of the enemy's offensive. Therefore, special attention is paid to strengthening units in this direction, providing our soldiers with everything necessary, as well as strengthening logistical routes.

- Syrskyi reported.

According to him, in the city of Pokrovsk and its surroundings, Ukrainian defenders from mechanized military units, brigades of the Air Assault Forces, units of the 425th separate assault regiment, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and other soldiers from the Ukrainian Defense Forces are effectively operating.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses - both in manpower and equipment. The occupiers' assault groups and their accumulation points are being detected and destroyed.

- added the Commander-in-Chief.

Also, according to him, active actions of the Defense Forces continue in the Ocheretyne direction, which forces the enemy to disperse forces and does not allow them to concentrate their main efforts in the Pokrovsk area. In total, 189 km² have been liberated during the operation, and 257.7 km² have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy continues to attempt to exhaust our units with massive shelling and actions of small assault groups. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to block and comprehensively fire upon the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Vesele, and Solodke.

- added Syrskyi.

According to him, Ukrainian units are conducting search and strike operations to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that seek to covertly penetrate deep into our defense.

Just over the past day, in the operational zone of the Southern grouping of troops, the enemy lost 239 people killed and wounded and 43 units of various military equipment.

- he summarized.

117 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active13.11.25, 17:08 • 1718 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi