Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Pokrovsk direction remains the main one in the context of the enemy's offensive, and the enemy continues to suffer significant losses - both in manpower and equipment, UNN reports.

The Pokrovsk direction remains the main one in the context of the enemy's offensive. Therefore, special attention is paid to strengthening units in this direction, providing our soldiers with everything necessary, as well as strengthening logistical routes. - Syrskyi reported.

According to him, in the city of Pokrovsk and its surroundings, Ukrainian defenders from mechanized military units, brigades of the Air Assault Forces, units of the 425th separate assault regiment, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and other soldiers from the Ukrainian Defense Forces are effectively operating.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses - both in manpower and equipment. The occupiers' assault groups and their accumulation points are being detected and destroyed. - added the Commander-in-Chief.

Also, according to him, active actions of the Defense Forces continue in the Ocheretyne direction, which forces the enemy to disperse forces and does not allow them to concentrate their main efforts in the Pokrovsk area. In total, 189 km² have been liberated during the operation, and 257.7 km² have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy continues to attempt to exhaust our units with massive shelling and actions of small assault groups. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking measures to block and comprehensively fire upon the occupiers near the settlements of Yablukove, Vesele, and Solodke. - added Syrskyi.

According to him, Ukrainian units are conducting search and strike operations to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups that seek to covertly penetrate deep into our defense.

Just over the past day, in the operational zone of the Southern grouping of troops, the enemy lost 239 people killed and wounded and 43 units of various military equipment. - he summarized.

117 combat engagements took place on the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active