EV sales surpassed gasoline car sales in the EU for the first time

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 362 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 3920 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15938 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 13197 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 11616 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 20615 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 24726 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 16720 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18749 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 33492 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 30594 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 13387 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 17645 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhoto09:41 AM • 15148 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 18408 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 364 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 2510 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15939 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 18482 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 20617 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Village
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 9482 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 26284 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 25576 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 25892 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 28535 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Times
Tor missile system

EV sales surpassed gasoline car sales in the EU for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

In December, electric vehicle sales in the European Union for the first time outpaced gasoline cars, despite proposals to relax emissions standards. Overall car sales are growing for the sixth consecutive month.

EV sales surpassed gasoline car sales in the EU for the first time

Sales of fully electric vehicles in the European Union surpassed those of gasoline cars for the first time in December, even as politicians proposed easing emissions regulations, according to data from the automotive industry group ACEA published on Tuesday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Registrations of battery electric vehicles, an indicator of sales, also exceeded those of gasoline cars in the broader European market, which includes the UK and Norway, as car sales on the continent grew for the sixth consecutive month year-on-year.

Competition from Chinese brands such as BYD, Changan, and Geely is intensifying the battle for the European market, even as domestic automakers like Volkswagen and BMW release new EV models.

In December, the EU unveiled a plan to roll back the existing ban on internal combustion engine cars from 2035, succumbing to pressure from automakers who are fending off challenges from Chinese competitors, US import tariffs, and difficulties in profitably selling electric vehicles.

However, experts expect electric vehicles to continue increasing their share in the European market.

Chris Heron, Secretary General of E-Mobility Europe, stated that European brands have begun to adapt by introducing new and affordable electric vehicles, while individual countries are offering new incentive programs.

"We are seeing consumers embrace this," Heron said. "We are confident that sales across Europe will continue to grow into 2026."

Total registrations in Europe, the UK, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) for Volkswagen and Stellantis increased by 10.2% and 4.5% respectively in December, while those for Renault fell by 2.2%.

Tesla registrations fell by 20.2% for the month, while BYD's rose by 229.7%.

Total car sales increased by almost 6%

Sales in the EU, UK, and European Free Trade Association increased by 7.6% to 1.2 million cars in December and by 2.4% to 13.3 million overall in 2025, reaching their highest volumes in five years, although they remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels, according to ACEA data.

Total car sales in the EU increased by 5.8% to almost one million cars in December and by 1.8% to 10.8 million for the year.

Registrations of battery electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric vehicles in December increased by 51%, 36.7%, and 5.8% respectively, together accounting for 67% of registrations in the bloc.

Independent automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt said that lower sales of gasoline cars partly reflect the reclassification of some of them as "mild hybrids," which only marginally contribute to emissions reduction.

"It will still be about half a decade before fully electric cars truly overtake internal combustion engine models across the region, but this is still the beginning," he said.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Brand
Electricity
Tesla, Inc.
Volkswagen
European Union
Norway
Great Britain