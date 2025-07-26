European Parliament may consider abandoning Russian gas a year earlier - Reuters

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
06:39 PM • 11414 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 28937 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 121105 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 48362 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 49252 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 87049 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 39188 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53222 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50546 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91538 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.5m/s
83%
748mm
Popular news
"They are already on their way": Syrskyi announced important news regarding air defense for UkraineJuly 25, 03:59 PM • 3714 views
"We have nothing more to talk about": Maria Kovalchuk's mother, who was disfigured in Dubai, left the broadcast after a dispute with SukhanovJuly 25, 04:18 PM • 4642 views
Russian "Chernika" drone attacked the center of Kharkiv, damaging an apartment buildingJuly 25, 05:09 PM • 6210 views
In Kharkiv region, a pregnant woman lost twins: three medics were notified of suspicionJuly 25, 05:37 PM • 9866 views
Ukraine's Minister of Defense presented a new team of deputies: who is responsible for whatJuly 25, 05:59 PM • 12046 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 121110 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 87052 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 145302 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 120561 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 140043 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 251966 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 365790 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 444803 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 445002 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 430375 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
Starlink
TikTok

European Parliament may consider abandoning Russian gas a year earlier - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The European Parliament is considering proposals to accelerate the EU's abandonment of Russian gas to January 2027, a year earlier than the European Commission's initial plan. Lawmakers propose obliging governments to impose sanctions on companies that violate the ban.

European Parliament may consider abandoning Russian gas a year earlier - Reuters

The European Parliament is considering proposals to accelerate the European Union's rejection of Russian gas by one year—to January 2027. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, EU countries are preparing for negotiations on a plan to ban Russian gas imports, based on the European Commission's legal proposal to completely abandon Russian gas imports by January 1, 2028.

At the same time, MEPs on the issue of banning Russian gas proposed moving this deadline to January 1, 2027. This is evidenced by documents detailing their amendments to the European Commission's proposal.

The authors of the initiative are MEPs Inese Vaidere (European People's Party) and Ville Niinistö (Green League party).

According to Reuters sources, the bloc's governments are unlikely to agree to move the ban on Russian gas a year earlier, but EU lawmakers could use this demand as leverage to secure other changes in negotiations.

In particular, they propose obliging governments to impose sanctions on companies that violate the ban, including by revoking energy trading licenses.

Recall

The European Commission officially proposed a plan to gradually cease Russian gas and oil imports to the EU by the end of 2027. This is expected to increase the Union's energy independence and competitiveness.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
European Parliament
European Commission
Reuters
European Union
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9