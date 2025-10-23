European Parliament introduces strict limits on air pollution from plastic pellets

The European Parliament has finally adopted new rules aimed at reducing environmental pollution by microplastics resulting from leaks of so-called plastic pellets – tiny particles from which most plastic products are made. This is reported by European media, writes UNN.

Details

These rules mean that companies can no longer say: "It wasn't me." We hold them accountable – they must warn the authorities. – emphasized MEP César Luena, who oversaw the adoption of the bill.

Under the new regulation, companies that produce, transport, or process plastic pellets (nurdles) will be held responsible for spills and leaks that pollute the environment.

The European Commission estimates that up to 180,000 tons of such pellets enter nature from 27 EU countries each year – the equivalent of 20 trucks daily. They often end up on beaches and in oceans, harming the marine ecosystem.

New obligations for businesses

Transport companies must immediately report leaks, localize them, and, if necessary, carry out cleanup. Within 30 days, they must submit an assessment of the volume of microplastics that have entered the environment. All carriers of more than 5 tons of pellets per year within the EU – regardless of the country of registration – are subject to the new rules. Manufacturers and logistics companies are obliged to ensure reliable packaging and labeling of goods, as well as to assess the risks of leaks.

A transitional period is provided for fulfilling the requirements: two years for land carriers and three years for maritime companies, which previously tried to obtain an exemption.

This decision was another step within the framework of the European Green Deal, which aims to reduce plastic pollution in the region to a minimum by 2030.

