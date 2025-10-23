European Parliament introduces strict limits on air pollution from plastic pellets

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
12:16 PM • 11179 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
11:30 AM • 13926 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
11:05 AM • 14807 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
10:56 AM • 22881 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
10:10 AM • 23411 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21396 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11579 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
October 23, 07:25 AM • 14469 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
October 23, 07:22 AM • 16165 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
October 23, 07:21 AM • 30840 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
5m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
We don't sell weapons to Ukraine, we sell them to NATO - TrumpVideoOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 15003 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhotoOctober 23, 05:57 AM • 20197 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 23310 views
New footage has emerged of the liberation of Kucheriv Yar village in the Dobropillia directionPhotoVideo07:53 AM • 14126 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 8898 views
Publications
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities10:56 AM • 22881 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 23411 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
09:45 AM • 21396 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 30840 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctionsOctober 23, 06:17 AM • 23903 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ulf Kristersson
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 9800 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 32805 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 52656 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 66360 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 74943 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Series
SWIFT

European Parliament introduces strict limits on air pollution from plastic pellets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The European Parliament has adopted new rules to reduce microplastic pollution from plastic pellets. Companies that produce, transport, or process pellets will be held responsible for spills and leaks.

European Parliament introduces strict limits on air pollution from plastic pellets

The European Parliament has finally adopted new rules aimed at reducing environmental pollution by microplastics resulting from leaks of so-called plastic pellets – tiny particles from which most plastic products are made. This is reported by European media, writes UNN.

Details

These rules mean that companies can no longer say: "It wasn't me." We hold them accountable – they must warn the authorities.

– emphasized MEP César Luena, who oversaw the adoption of the bill.

Under the new regulation, companies that produce, transport, or process plastic pellets (nurdles) will be held responsible for spills and leaks that pollute the environment.

Wild bees and butterflies in Europe on the verge of extinction - International Union for Conservation of Nature12.10.25, 18:13 • 4688 views

The European Commission estimates that up to 180,000 tons of such pellets enter nature from 27 EU countries each year – the equivalent of 20 trucks daily. They often end up on beaches and in oceans, harming the marine ecosystem.

New obligations for businesses

Transport companies must immediately report leaks, localize them, and, if necessary, carry out cleanup. Within 30 days, they must submit an assessment of the volume of microplastics that have entered the environment. All carriers of more than 5 tons of pellets per year within the EU – regardless of the country of registration – are subject to the new rules. Manufacturers and logistics companies are obliged to ensure reliable packaging and labeling of goods, as well as to assess the risks of leaks.

Brazil allowed oil drilling near the Amazon ahead of the climate summit21.10.25, 18:07 • 3090 views

A transitional period is provided for fulfilling the requirements: two years for land carriers and three years for maritime companies, which previously tried to obtain an exemption.

This decision was another step within the framework of the European Green Deal, which aims to reduce plastic pollution in the region to a minimum by 2030.

Europe suffers losses due to extreme weather: losses more than doubled, ecology also degrading - report29.09.25, 13:57 • 2621 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the WorldWeather and environment
European Parliament
European Commission
Brazil