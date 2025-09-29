Europe suffers losses due to extreme weather: losses more than doubled, ecology also degrading - report

The overall state of the environment in Europe remains poor, despite some progress in combating emissions and air pollution. Accelerating climate change is a serious challenge, but other factors also affect the economy, such as the unsatisfactory state of soils and water bodies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Details

According to the latest report, the financial consequences of extreme weather events have only intensified in recent years. Between 2020 and 2023, the damage to European economies was 2.5 times greater than in the period from 2010 to 2019.

The European Environment Agency warns of the need to address environmental conditions that remain at a low level: in particular, there are problems in the context of soil and water protection, as well as recorded overexploitation and species extinction.

According to the latest data, over 80% of protected habitats are in poor or very poor condition. As for soils, an unsatisfactory almost 70% are in a state of degradation. At the same time, 62% of water bodies are in an ecological state that should be characterized as at least unsatisfactory.

Thus, according to the published report, the prospects for the state of the environment are alarming.

Experts comment. European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera noted that nature is being destroyed and the consequences of climate change are intensifying. The EC representative emphasized that nature protection is a necessary investment in competitiveness, sustainability and human well-being.

By expanding action now, we can build a cleaner, fairer and more sustainable Europe for future generations. - she noted.

Another important appeal.

Leena Ylä-Mononen, Executive Director of the EEA:

We cannot afford to lower our ambitions for climate, environment and sustainable development. Our State of the Environment report, produced jointly with 38 countries, clearly sets out science-based knowledge and demonstrates why we need to act. In the European Union, we have the policies, tools and knowledge, as well as many years of experience working together to achieve our sustainable development goals. What we do today will shape our future. - stated in the message on the website of the European Environment Agency.

For reference

Despite criticism, assessments of progress in environmental protection are confirmed. Currently, the European Union is a global leader in climate protection. Greenhouse gas emissions in the EU have decreased by 37% since 1990. This was facilitated by a reduction in the use of fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas). In addition, significant progress has been made in improving air quality, waste recycling and resource efficiency, ORF writes.

Recall

On September 24, a high-level summit on combating climate change was held at the UN General Assembly. UN Secretary-General António Guterres identified a key goal for the next decade - to stop global temperature rise.