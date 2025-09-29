$41.480.01
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 12052 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM • 3398 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 23674 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 46560 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69019 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 49797 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44122 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 66470 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72732 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Europe suffers losses due to extreme weather: losses more than doubled, ecology also degrading - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The financial consequences of extreme weather events in Europe increased 2.5 times in 2020-2023 compared to the previous decade. More than 80% of protected habitats and almost 70% of soils are in poor condition.

Europe suffers losses due to extreme weather: losses more than doubled, ecology also degrading - report

The overall state of the environment in Europe remains poor, despite some progress in combating emissions and air pollution. Accelerating climate change is a serious challenge, but other factors also affect the economy, such as the unsatisfactory state of soils and water bodies. This is reported by UNN with reference to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Details

According to the latest report, the financial consequences of extreme weather events have only intensified in recent years. Between 2020 and 2023, the damage to European economies was 2.5 times greater than in the period from 2010 to 2019.

The European Environment Agency warns of the need to address environmental conditions that remain at a low level: in particular, there are problems in the context of soil and water protection, as well as recorded overexploitation and species extinction.

According to the latest data, over 80% of protected habitats are in poor or very poor condition. As for soils, an unsatisfactory almost 70% are in a state of degradation. At the same time, 62% of water bodies are in an ecological state that should be characterized as at least unsatisfactory.

Thus, according to the published report, the prospects for the state of the environment are alarming.

Experts comment. European Commission Vice-President Teresa Ribera noted that nature is being destroyed and the consequences of climate change are intensifying. The EC representative emphasized that nature protection is a necessary investment in competitiveness, sustainability and human well-being.

By expanding action now, we can build a cleaner, fairer and more sustainable Europe for future generations.

- she noted.

Another important appeal.

Leena Ylä-Mononen, Executive Director of the EEA:

We cannot afford to lower our ambitions for climate, environment and sustainable development. Our State of the Environment report, produced jointly with 38 countries, clearly sets out science-based knowledge and demonstrates why we need to act. In the European Union, we have the policies, tools and knowledge, as well as many years of experience working together to achieve our sustainable development goals. What we do today will shape our future.

- stated in the message on the website of the European Environment Agency.

For reference

Despite criticism, assessments of progress in environmental protection are confirmed. Currently, the European Union is a global leader in climate protection. Greenhouse gas emissions in the EU have decreased by 37% since 1990. This was facilitated by a reduction in the use of fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas). In addition, significant progress has been made in improving air quality, waste recycling and resource efficiency, ORF writes.

Recall

On September 24, a high-level summit on combating climate change was held at the UN General Assembly. UN Secretary-General António Guterres identified a key goal for the next decade - to stop global temperature rise.

Ihor Telezhnikov

