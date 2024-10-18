European Council summit announces actual suspension of Georgia's accession to the EU
Kyiv • UNN
The European Council summit announces the de facto suspension of Georgia's accession to the EU due to the government's actions. The EU calls on Georgia to implement democratic reforms and hold free elections.
On Thursday, October 17, the European Council held a regular summit. According to the conclusions of the meeting, it was announced that the process of Georgia's accession to the European Union has been effectively suspended. This is stated in a document published on the website of the European Council, UNN reports.
Details
The document states that the European Council reaffirms the EU's readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path. However, the Council expresses serious concern about the actions of the Georgian government, which are contrary to the values and principles on which the European Union is based.
The European Council recalls that such actions jeopardize Georgia's European course and effectively halt it. It calls on Georgia to implement democratic, comprehensive and sustainable reforms in line with the basic principles of European integration. The EU will continue to monitor the situation closely,
In addition, the council expects the country's upcoming parliamentary elections to be "free and fair" in accordance with international standards, and that international and national observers will be able to work without hindrance.
The document also emphasizes the need to protect free and independent media and reaffirms the EU's continued support for Georgia's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.
The European Council emphasizes the European Union's continued commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and its policy of non-recognition and engagement,
Recall
Despite calls from international partners, on May 28, the Georgian parliament overrode the president's veto on the "law on agents." This law declares all civic and media organizations that receive funding from the country's strategic partners to be agents of foreign influence.
After the law was passed, the European Union suspended some of its aid to Georgia, and the United States postponed military exercises indefinitely. The United States also suspended over $95 million in aid to the Georgian government.