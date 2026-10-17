European Commissioner Kubilius called the production of Fire Point ballistic missiles and the development of Freyja an important change

The production of ballistic missiles by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point and work on the European Freyja anti-ballistic system could bring about a huge change in the war and strengthen Europe’s defense. European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius stated this, UNN writes.

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So, fortunately for Europe and for Ukraine itself, we have Fire Point, which, as you know, is preparing to begin production of both ballistic missiles and Freyja anti-ballistic systems. And this could become a huge change - he said.

We remind you

On October 1, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first combat use of the FP-7, developed by the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point. The launch site and target were not disclosed, but it is known that the missile has a range of approximately 250 km and a warhead weighing about 200 kg. The company is also working in parallel on the FP-9, which will have a longer range and be capable of striking Moscow.

Freyja is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European anti-ballistic system, the first track of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to ensure the interception of Russian ballistic missiles. The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point; other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point’s General and Technical Director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — while tests are being conducted up to twice a week.

Ukraine has returned to the club of ballistic missile-producing countries: what the first combat use of the FP-7 changed