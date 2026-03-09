European Commission has no new data on the situation with the 'Druzhba' oil pipeline - EU

The European Commission currently has no updated information on the situation with oil supplies via the "Druzhba" pipeline. At the same time, Brussels continues consultations with Ukraine and EU member states that express concern about possible supply disruptions. This was announced by Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, spokeswoman for the European Commission on energy issues, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, the European Commission continues intensive contacts with both the Ukrainian side and the EU member states that express concern about the situation with oil supplies.

We are where we were last week - intensive contacts with both the Ukrainian side and our work with those member states that are concerned about this. This work continues - said Itkonen.

Also, the European Commission has not yet confirmed the details of possible negotiations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, which he had previously announced.

We do not yet have confirmation of the details of this meeting. As soon as they appear, we will inform you. There is currently no defined time and place - said a representative of the European Commission during the briefing.

In addition, the European Commission noted that currently, the main concern is not the security of energy supply, but the rise in energy prices against the backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East.

Brussels emphasizes that Europe remains prepared for possible risks due to the diversification of energy supplies. In particular, gas is supplied to the EU from various sources, including Norway via pipelines and the United States in the form of liquefied natural gas.

At the same time, the European Commission stressed that the European Union does not import oil or gas from Iran, and energy supplies are supplemented by strategic reserves.

The EC also announced that it plans to present the Citizens Energy Package initiative in the near future, aimed at accelerating investment in clean energy and new technologies.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister threatens to stop 90 billion euros in aid to Kyiv due to the cessation of oil transit. Fico demands an immediate resumption of supplies.