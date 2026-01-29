$42.770.19
European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The European Commission is providing Ukraine with 145 million euros in humanitarian aid and Moldova with 8 million euros to support Ukrainian refugees. Millions of Ukrainians are facing freezing temperatures without electricity due to Russian bombardments.

European Commission allocates 153 million euros in emergency aid to Ukraine and Moldova

The European Commission announces emergency aid of 153 million euros to Ukraine and Moldova, which hosts refugees, as millions of Ukrainians face freezing temperatures without electricity due to ongoing Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, UNN reports with reference to the EC press service.

Responding to urgent needs, the EU is allocating an initial 145 million euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to provide assistance in protection, shelter, food, cash assistance, psychosocial support, and access to water and medical services. Another 8 million euros in Moldova will be directed to support the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war, the report says.

The European Commission noted that after more than ten years of hostilities and almost four years of full-scale war, the people of Ukraine continue to endure immense suffering. Daily civilian casualties, massive destruction of infrastructure, and mass displacement of the population further exacerbate enormous humanitarian needs. Due to Russia's constant attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, millions of people in the country are exposed to low temperatures.

Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - Shmyhal22.01.26, 14:48 • 20430 views

Alongside this humanitarian aid allocation, the EU has stepped up emergency energy assistance. This week, 447 generators worth 3.7 million euros were delivered to restore electricity to hospitals, shelters, and other critical services. Another 500 generators, all from rescEU strategic reserves, are now being deployed to help keep essential services running.

Add

The EU has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2014 and is actively working throughout the country, prioritizing hard-to-reach areas near the front lines in the eastern and southern regions. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the EU significantly stepped up its efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine. Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Commission has allocated over 1.4 billion euros to humanitarian aid programs in Ukraine and Moldova.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
charity
European Commission
European Union
Ukraine
Moldova