Europe will increase pressure on Moscow with sanctions - Merz

Europe will impose more sanctions against Russia. European leaders agreed on this with US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote on social network X, UNN reports.

Europe and America are very united on this issue: we will closely support Ukraine on its path to a ceasefire. Europe will increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions. We agreed on this with the US President after his conversation with Putin. - the message says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday at 5 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

After the conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace and announced the terms for an agreement with Ukraine.

