Ursula von der Leyen thanked Trump for his efforts to cease fire in Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked US President Donald Trump for his tireless efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. She wrote about this on social network X, writes UNN.

Details

She noted a good conversation with US President Donald Trump, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to get a report on his conversation with President Putin.

I want to thank President Trump for his tireless efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. It is important that the US remains engaged. We will continue to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy in achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine - wrote Ursula von der Leyen.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, at 5 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time), telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Today, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin completed a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. It lasted more than 2 hours.

After the conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Moscow is ready for a memorandum of peace and announced the terms for an agreement with Ukraine.