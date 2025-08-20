Europe prepares to support Trump in negotiations to expose Putin's bluff - Politico

European leaders are skeptical of Donald Trump's peace initiatives, but are not in a hurry to reject them. In Brussels and key EU capitals, it is believed that negotiations can become a tool to demonstrate the true intentions of the Kremlin - namely, Vladimir Putin's unwillingness to agree to a real cessation of the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The plan is to support American peace efforts, allowing Trump to personally ascertain that Moscow is not ready for concessions. Such an approach, according to diplomats, has a dual effect: on the one hand, it creates a chance for an unexpected breakthrough, and on the other hand, it strengthens the arguments for tougher sanctions against Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to openly acknowledge the illusory nature of the Kremlin's peace promises.

Do I think President Putin wants peace? The answer is no. Do I think President Trump wants peace? Yes - Macron stated, heading to Washington.

On the sidelines of the European Council, five diplomats, on condition of anonymity, confirmed: in most European capitals, there are no illusions about Moscow's intentions.

It is clear that if we find ourselves in a situation where Putin proves that he does not want an end to the war, it will force Trump to act and strengthen the arguments for sanctions - one of them emphasized.

Among the pressure options being considered are new restrictions on Russia's trade with China and other key partners. European diplomats also emphasize that security guarantees for Ukraine must become an integral part of any truce, as the Kremlin rejects even the idea of deploying NATO peacekeeping forces.

A series of meetings are taking place in Washington this week, where EU leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, Keir Starmer, and Giorgia Meloni, are trying to develop a common position together with Zelenskyy. According to former Trump adviser Fiona Hill, the current process is an "exercise in managing Trump," in which both allies and Putin himself are participating.

Thus, Europe is betting on strategic patience: allowing Washington to try a "peace scenario," while preparing for a tougher response if it fails.

Recall

US President Donald Trump refused Putin's proposed meeting in Moscow. This happened against the backdrop of discussions about possible meetings between Putin and Zelenskyy.

European leaders are likely to impose sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump. Zelenskyy called for sanctions if Putin refuses the summit.