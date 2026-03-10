Europe needs one thing today – not to be silent: Zelenskyy on the detention of cash collectors and the seizure of cash by Hungary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European partners to react clearly to the situation with the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors in Hungary and not to keep silent about the actions of the Hungarian special services. The Head of State stated this to journalists, reports UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side has already discussed this situation with partners, and Kyiv expects a more open position from European countries.

I spoke with many of our partners yesterday regarding this situation. And I repeat to you officially, publicly, what I told many of our friends: Europe needs one thing today – not to be silent – said the President.

He emphasized that Ukraine counts on the support of partners in this matter and on a principled position regarding such actions.

The Head of State stressed that Kyiv continues communication with international partners and expects a reaction to the incident related to the detention of Ukrainian cash collectors and the seizure of cash transported from Austria to Ukraine.

Hungary refuses to return money seized on the way to Ukraine until "Druzhba" is launched

The Ukrainian authorities previously stated that the transportation of currency valuables was carried out in compliance with international law and customs rules of the European Union, and called the actions of Hungarian law enforcement officers illegal.

Recall

The Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the retention of Oschadbank's assets state terrorism to pressure regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline. Orban ordered the detention of gold and cash for 60 days.