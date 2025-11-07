Euro jumped wildly: NBU set exchange rates for November 7

The National Bank has set the official exchange rate for Friday, November 7. The dollar gained 2 kopecks. The euro soared by 19 kopecks. The Polish zloty gained 5 kopecks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.08 (+2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.52 (+19 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.40 (+5 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 Friday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.83-42.28 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.75 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.75 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.99-42.02 UAH/dollar and 48.39-48.41 UAH/euro.

