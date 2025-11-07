Euro jumped wildly: NBU set exchange rates for November 7

ukenru
05:43 AM • 4290 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 14965 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 19239 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 25076 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 55542 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 55456 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37299 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33708 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61245 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 37271 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
SBU exposed a Russian agent who tried to blow up a railway in Kharkiv regionNovember 6, 09:08 PM • 7812 views
Russia is preparing forced conscription in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationNovember 6, 09:29 PM • 3262 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to removal of Ukrainian flag from Czech ParliamentNovember 6, 09:46 PM • 10157 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details03:02 AM • 9398 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhoto03:28 AM • 7634 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 55547 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 31813 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 38240 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 39816 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61245 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
António Guterres
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Greece
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 31147 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 32116 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 34095 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 49853 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 53747 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Instagram

Euro jumped wildly: NBU set exchange rates for November 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rates for November 7: the dollar gained 2 kopecks, the euro soared by 19 kopecks, and the Polish zloty gained 5 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is traded at 41.83-42.28 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.75 UAH.

Euro jumped wildly: NBU set exchange rates for November 7

The National Bank has set the official exchange rate for Friday, November 7. The dollar gained 2 kopecks. The euro soared by 19 kopecks. The Polish zloty gained 5 kopecks. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the official website of the NBU.   

Details 

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.08 (+2 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: 48.52 (+19 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.40 (+5 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.83-42.28 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.75 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.75 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.99-42.02 UAH/dollar and 48.39-48.41 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading draft laws No. 13414 and No. 13415, which provide for compensation of part of industrial investments through tax mechanisms. This initiative, developed by the Federation of Employers of Ukraine and people's deputies, is aimed at stimulating investment and industrial recovery.

      Budget revenues from individual entrepreneurs increased by 10% and exceeded pre-war levels - report06.11.25, 14:10 • 1906 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Economy
      State budget
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Verkhovna Rada