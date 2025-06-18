Euro 2025 (U-21): Ukraine's youth team loses to the Netherlands and heads home

The youth national team of Ukraine, having lost to the Netherlands (2:0) in the final match of Group D of the youth European Football Championship, has ended its participation in the tournament, reports UNN.

Before this match, the Ukrainian team was in second place in the standings, which gave them a chance to advance – it was enough not to lose to the Dutch, which seems to be what Unai Melgosa's players focused on. The match began quite cautiously, with almost no sharp moments from either team.

However, the first chances started to appear for the Netherlands, when the Dutch winger Million Manhoef shot towards Ruslan Neshcheret's goal, but the ball went directly into the goalkeeper's hands. A few moments later, the same Manhoef broke into the penalty area but shot into the outside netting.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands achieved their goal in the 34th minute – Kostiantyn Vivcharenko threw from the sideline to Arseniy Batagov, who failed to clear the ball properly, hitting Kenneth Taylor. The ball was picked up by Ruben van Bommel, who broke into the penalty area and crossed to Luciano Valente, who shot past Neshcheret – 1:0.

In the second half, Ukraine tried to attack but could not even equalize. Instead, the Netherlands managed to double their advantage – Taylor carried the ball from midfield and gave a luxurious through pass to Tom van Bergen, who broke into the penalty area and elegantly chipped it past Neshcheret – 2:0.

In the 80th minute, substitute Jurriä Regeer received a straight red card for a foul on Oleksandr Yatsyk, but even this did not help Ukraine.

The final whistle recorded a confident victory for the Netherlands – 2:0.

Following the results of three rounds, the Ukrainian team took 3rd place in the group with 3 points, which does not allow them to advance. In contrast, the Netherlands are heading to the 1/4 finals, where they will face the Portuguese national team.

The 1/4 final pairings look like this:

Portugal - Netherlands;

Denmark - France.

Also, Spain will play against the team that took second place in Group B, and Italy will play against the team that took 1st place in Group B.

The 1/4 final matches will take place on June 21-22.

