EU to impose sanctions on Iran for transferring ballistic missiles to Russia next week - media
Kyiv • UNN
The EU will impose sanctions on individuals and organizations over Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The first package of restrictions will be introduced on October 13 and will affect about a dozen individuals and organizations.
Next week , the European Union will impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities in connection with Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. A senior EU official told Reuters on condition of anonymity , UNN reports.
Details
According to the official, this will be the first package of sanctions in the context of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The sanctions will be implemented on Monday, October 13.
The Reuters source also said that the sanctions would target both individuals and organizations, but did not provide details.
Recall
Bloomberg reported that the EU plans to impose sanctions on Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia. The first package of restrictions will apply to about a dozen individuals and legal entities, including companies in the machine-building, metallurgical and aviation industries.